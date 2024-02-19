Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $84.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $85.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

