Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 926 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after purchasing an additional 484,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,175,000 after purchasing an additional 339,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $107.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.