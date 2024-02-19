Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (HQL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $14.65.
About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
