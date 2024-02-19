Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (HQL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 76,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.