Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:AFT opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

