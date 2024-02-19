Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 88.4% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of JEQ opened at $6.13 on Monday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.