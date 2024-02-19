Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 88.4% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JEQ opened at $6.13 on Monday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 106.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

