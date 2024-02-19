Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ASGI opened at $17.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

