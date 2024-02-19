abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 29th

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

abrdn Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCO. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

