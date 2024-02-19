Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 59,488 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,488 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 117,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FFC stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.