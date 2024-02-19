Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PFO opened at $8.21 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

