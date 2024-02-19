abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:VFL opened at $10.20 on Monday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

Institutional Trading of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFL. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

