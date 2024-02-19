Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,493 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $95.35 on Monday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

