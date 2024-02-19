Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Stake Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 415.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,073,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DFP opened at $18.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

