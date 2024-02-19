10,000 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

