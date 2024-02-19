Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,375,000 after buying an additional 92,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.2 %
IHG stock opened at $97.76 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $63.12 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
