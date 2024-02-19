Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 95,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $27,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1,839.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 238,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 177,274 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE CPE opened at $32.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPE. Mizuho lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

