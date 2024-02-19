Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $44.95 million and $1.58 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00076632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00027168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,395,170 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.