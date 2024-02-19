BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 389 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $71.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

