Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New $176,000 Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SKX stock opened at $59.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,107.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,147 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,749. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

