Qtron Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,166 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,643,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,712,000 after buying an additional 119,695 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 20.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 98.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 153,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 75,849 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,747,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after buying an additional 474,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $43.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.