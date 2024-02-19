Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $544,000 Investment in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 1,033.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 8,528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 932,698 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Orange by 544.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 278,550 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

