Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,468,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,547 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $301,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 22.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after buying an additional 102,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $1,833,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 70.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 147,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 60,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $104.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.