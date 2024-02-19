Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,484,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $319,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $61.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

