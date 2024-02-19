PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.06% of PulteGroup worth $328,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $101.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.16. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

