Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Rollins has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Rollins stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

