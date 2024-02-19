Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $71.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $77.65.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

