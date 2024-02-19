WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $428,000 Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,749,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after buying an additional 644,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

EWBC opened at $71.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

