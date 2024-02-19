PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,494,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $353,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PTC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PTC by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $185.07. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day moving average is $155.99.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,850 shares of company stock worth $12,356,346. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

