Invesco Ltd. Sells 252,577 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,974,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.14% of USA Compression Partners worth $333,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $24.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 114.90 and a beta of 1.31. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,874 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $485,124.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,324,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,743,974.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,551,292 shares of company stock valued at $87,603,989.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

