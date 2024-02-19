SALT (SALT) 1-Day Volume Hits $25,437.39

SALT (SALT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $25,437.39 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00015693 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,346.21 or 1.00164157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00173944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009136 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02660671 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $26,295.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.