Energi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $301,678.70 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and $301,678.70 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,856,154 coins and its circulating supply is 73,856,302 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

