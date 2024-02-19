WAX Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. WAX has a market cap of $209.90 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,133,607,963 coins and its circulating supply is 3,411,535,204 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,133,470,099.3775816 with 3,411,397,341.8223753 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06164251 USD and is up 3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $6,222,607.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

