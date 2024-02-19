WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 9,743 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Yelp were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 96.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Yelp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,171 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,152 shares of company stock worth $2,110,152. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YELP opened at $38.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.53. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

