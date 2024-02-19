WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $197.98 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.25 and a 1 year high of $219.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.94 and a 200 day moving average of $190.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

