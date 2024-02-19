WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Qualys by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.
Qualys Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $164.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Qualys
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.