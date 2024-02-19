WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Qualys by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Qualys Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $164.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

