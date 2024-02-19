WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 27,472 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,472 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.7 %

Zoetis stock opened at $188.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,390. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

