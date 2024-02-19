Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS stock opened at $112.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

