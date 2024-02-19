Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wilmington Stock Down 3.4 %

Wilmington stock opened at GBX 332.16 ($4.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wilmington has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($3.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 356 ($4.50). The company has a market cap of £297.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,558.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 329.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 324.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their price target on Wilmington from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 418 ($5.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

