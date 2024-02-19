Balentine LLC Has $390,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 267,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,806,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

