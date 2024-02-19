Balentine LLC Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Balentine LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $134.84 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.