Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 426 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.