Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 613 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHDG. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

PHDG stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $181.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36.

About Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.