Balentine LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CMS opened at $57.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

