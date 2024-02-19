Balentine LLC Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Balentine LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $568.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $559.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.82. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

