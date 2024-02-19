LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.610-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXP. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LXP opened at $8.63 on Monday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.