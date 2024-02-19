LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.610-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXP. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
