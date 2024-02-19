UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 188.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 0.97.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 597,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

