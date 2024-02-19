CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.700-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBIZ

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CBIZ has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $73.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CBIZ by 113.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.