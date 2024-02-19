PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $91.25 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 70.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 94% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $91.25 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00135456 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00014643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007934 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000085 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

