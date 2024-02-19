Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $192.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.25. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

