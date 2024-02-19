Games for a Living (GFAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $52.34 Million

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $52.34 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Games for a Living has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Games for a Living token can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Games for a Living alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Games for a Living Token Profile

Games for a Living was first traded on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,694,974,021 tokens. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com.

Games for a Living Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,694,974,021.222451 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.03036303 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $850,025.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Games for a Living should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Games for a Living using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Games for a Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Games for a Living and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.