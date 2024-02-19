Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 307,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Altice USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,159,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 241,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 39,743 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.48.

Get Our Latest Report on Altice USA

About Altice USA

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.